Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 10.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 27,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $2,190,250.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,872 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $73.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.47. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of -667.30 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -1,272.61%.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

