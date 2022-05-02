Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWODF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.49) to GBX 190 ($2.42) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 189 ($2.41) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.29) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

TWODF stock opened at $1.61 on Monday. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.