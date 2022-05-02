Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.79.

Shares of TDOC opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.43. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $174.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.29.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $200,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after buying an additional 1,109,926 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,043 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.0% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 96,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

