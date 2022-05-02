Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Barclays

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $77.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $215.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.79.

NYSE TDOC opened at $33.76 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $174.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.43.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $200,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,926 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,043 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.0% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 96,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

