Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TDOC. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $215.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.79.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.73 and a 200 day moving average of $88.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.43. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $174.57.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

