Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $130.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. William Blair cut Teladoc Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.79.

NYSE TDOC opened at $33.76 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $174.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.29.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

