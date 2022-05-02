Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TDOC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.79.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $174.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.29.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 29,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 143.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 12,567 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 210.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,039 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 40,676 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 184,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,641,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

