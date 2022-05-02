Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 86.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter valued at $90,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank cut Telefônica Brasil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

NYSE:VIV opened at $10.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.44.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Equities analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.12%.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

