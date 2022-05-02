Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

TEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Terex from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter worth $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth $179,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $34.00 on Monday. Terex has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average is $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Terex had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Terex will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

