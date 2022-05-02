The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,007 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.06% of AES worth $8,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AES by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AES opened at $20.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of -31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -96.92%.

AES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.19.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

