The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Holdings Trimmed by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 120,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 42,919 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 639.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $41.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.37. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.10 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $302,800 in the last ninety days.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

