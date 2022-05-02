The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 84,787 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WU. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 10.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 3.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 152,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.
WU stock opened at $16.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.90.
Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.41%.
WU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.12.
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.
