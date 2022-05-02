The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 84,787 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WU. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 10.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 3.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 152,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

WU stock opened at $16.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 272.29%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.41%.

WU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.12.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

