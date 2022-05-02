Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Director Sells $34,750.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) Director Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $34,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,546,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,597,500.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ralph Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Wednesday, April 27th, Ralph Bartel sold 25,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $170,750.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Ralph Bartel sold 39,342 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $262,017.72.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Ralph Bartel sold 81,809 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $445,859.05.

On Monday, March 14th, Ralph Bartel sold 8,617 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $50,237.11.

On Thursday, March 10th, Ralph Bartel sold 58,787 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $401,515.21.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $36,500.00.

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $6.90 on Monday. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $18.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.19 million, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.72.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.15. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 1,142.83% and a net margin of 7.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TZOO shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Travelzoo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 51.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 86,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 29,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 12,929 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 36.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 87,521 shares during the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.