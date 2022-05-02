Truist Financial Cuts O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $788.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $837.00 to $788.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ORLY. Citigroup raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Edward Jones cut O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $720.25.

ORLY opened at $606.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $688.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $670.18. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $519.32 and a 1 year high of $748.68. The company has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 61,766.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

