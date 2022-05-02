Truist Financial Increases Markel (NYSE:MKL) Price Target to $1,500.00

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,506.67.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,353.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. Markel has a 1 year low of $1,155.00 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,397.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,306.72.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $19.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $16.60 by $3.07. Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Markel will post 72.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total value of $2,229,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,065 shares of company stock worth $4,529,920. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Markel by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,638,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Markel by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,021,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

