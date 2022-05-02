Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,056 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.27% of Turning Point Brands worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 35.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,365,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

TPB stock opened at $31.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.04 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.63. The firm has a market cap of $573.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.48.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 44.67%. The business had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.60%.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

