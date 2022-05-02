Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Uniti Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,930,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,100,000 after buying an additional 187,274 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Uniti Group by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,335,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,754,000 after buying an additional 1,944,410 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Uniti Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,929,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,236,000 after buying an additional 148,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Uniti Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,916,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,073,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Uniti Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,056,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,435,000 after buying an additional 122,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $12.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.11. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $293.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.19 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

