Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Stock Holdings Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Veritiv worth $7,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Veritiv by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,181,000 after acquiring an additional 98,483 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 161,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,462,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,180 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 62,270 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veritiv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,600 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.53 per share, with a total value of $202,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $140.54 on Monday. Veritiv Co. has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $158.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.55.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $1.01. Veritiv had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

