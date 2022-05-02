Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 112,956 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,956 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Jabil worth $22,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JBL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 1,301.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,055,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,857,635.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

JBL opened at $57.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.42. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.97.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

