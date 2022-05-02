Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 594,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34,721 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.05% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $20,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANF. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,688,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,710.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 459,974 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 454,753 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth $14,247,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $11,236,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 74.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,516 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,587,000 after purchasing an additional 301,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $34.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.33. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch (Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.