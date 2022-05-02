Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 134,753 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,753 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of CNO Financial Group worth $23,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 295.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 27.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 37.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO opened at $24.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.67. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.40 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

