Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 119,308 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of AES worth $20,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the third quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AES by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 261.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AES news, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AES opened at $20.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of -31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $28.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.92%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.19.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

