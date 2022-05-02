Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 824,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490,969 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Dropbox worth $20,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DBX. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 194,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter worth about $70,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $21.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $24.48. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $565.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.66 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DBX. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $58,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $284,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,878,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,974,112.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,778 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

