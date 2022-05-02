Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Domino’s Pizza worth $24,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $3,217,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4,055.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $516,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $338.00 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $335.63 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $396.84 and a 200 day moving average of $459.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.65). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.72%.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $433.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.81.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

