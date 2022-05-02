Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,629 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Apartment Income REIT worth $22,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,742,000 after acquiring an additional 209,486 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 177,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after acquiring an additional 28,145 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Ann Sperling bought 758 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.67 per share, with a total value of $39,923.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $582,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 3,258 shares of company stock worth $170,544 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $49.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

