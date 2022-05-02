Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $20.18 Million Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 602,481 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 41,066 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Franklin Resources worth $20,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,411 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,305 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,976 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 24,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,041 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 998,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,079,687 shares in the company, valued at $172,757,759.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $24.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average of $31.10. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 30.69%.

About Franklin Resources (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

