Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $20.65 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 229,542 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Phillips 66 worth $20,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $1,012,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 15,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 572.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 119,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 102,108 shares in the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PSX opened at $86.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.55. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 64.11%.

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

