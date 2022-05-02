Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $21.38 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Waters worth $21,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WAT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 24.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 150.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 9.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on WAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.83.

WAT opened at $303.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.89. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $288.32 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

