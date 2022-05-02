Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,712 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $21,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,692,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,907,000 after purchasing an additional 408,849 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,262,000 after purchasing an additional 96,378 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth about $298,491,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,952,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,814,000 after acquiring an additional 26,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,131,000 after acquiring an additional 53,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.22.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $138.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 61.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

