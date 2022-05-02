Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,286 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,811 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Quanta Services worth $21,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,418,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,090,000 after acquiring an additional 196,246 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,615,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,967,000 after purchasing an additional 412,440 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,624,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,077,000 after buying an additional 117,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,328,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,209,000 after buying an additional 303,151 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWR opened at $115.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.40 and a 52-week high of $140.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.66.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $1,614,936.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

