Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,115 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,032,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.27% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $23,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 848.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 81,822 shares during the period. OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,851,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 105,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 48,124 shares during the period.

PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $659.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.61. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32.

PMV Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PMVP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PMVP shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 365,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $7,854,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

