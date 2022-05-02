Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Holdings Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Voya Financial worth $7,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 45.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 305.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period.
Several equities research analysts have commented on VOYA shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.09.
Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $63.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.36. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.16.
Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 4.90%.
Voya Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
