Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Holdings Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Voya Financial worth $7,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 45.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 305.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on VOYA shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.09.

In related news, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $171,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $63.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.36. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.16.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 4.90%.

Voya Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.