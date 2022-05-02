Wells Fargo & Company Increases Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target to $162.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PKG. UBS Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.86.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $161.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.56 and a 200 day moving average of $143.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $124.78 and a twelve month high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 11.50%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth $1,457,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 14.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth $3,206,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 11.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

