Winch Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,236 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Winch Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,712 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 9.2% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Apple by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 54,649 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $10,361,000. Bayshore Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $1,423,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Apple by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 424,208 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $75,327,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 226,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,255,000 after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.10.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $157.65 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 153.44%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.