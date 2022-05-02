Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 11,250 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,511 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.4% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $35,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.65.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $277.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.35 and its 200 day moving average is $310.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.