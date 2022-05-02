Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 692,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,135 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.10% of Woodward worth $75,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the third quarter worth about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 7,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,662,660.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

WWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.86.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $110.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.30. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $541.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 25.25%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

