Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.25. Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nomura upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $13.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.98. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

