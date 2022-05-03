12,963 Shares in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,963 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 23.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,560 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 354,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 51.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright cut Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut Antares Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James cut Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

Shares of ATRS opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $954.67 million, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.52.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

