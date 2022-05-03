13,048 Shares in Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Shares of Sight Sciences stock opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.26, a current ratio of 20.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $42.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.82.

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sight Sciences from $43.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sight Sciences from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Sight Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology, for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.