16,454 Shares in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 15.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 120,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 33,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSI opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $5.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

