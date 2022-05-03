30,032 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Bought by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,000. Apple accounts for about 4.5% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $157.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.57 and its 200 day moving average is $165.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 153.44% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,703,211 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.51.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

