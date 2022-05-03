3,200 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Purchased by Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,200 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000. Microsoft makes up 0.9% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,952,329,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25,253.5% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,432,619 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,066,522,000 after buying an additional 3,128,509 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $284.47 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $238.07 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $292.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.65.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

