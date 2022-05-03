422,734 Shares in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 422,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,431,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.70% of Criteo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 893,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,731,000 after purchasing an additional 269,271 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Criteo by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after buying an additional 47,925 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Criteo by 214.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Criteo alerts:

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $61,679.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,654 shares of company stock valued at $71,358. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.95. Criteo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $23.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.58.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $276.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.01 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Criteo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Criteo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.