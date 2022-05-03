4,352,718 Shares in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,352,718 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $16,323,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 34,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.84%.

ITUB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

