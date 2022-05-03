4,573 Shares in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:YSEP) Purchased by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:YSEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YSEP. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 2,390.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41. FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $20.36.

