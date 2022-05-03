Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Get Rating) by 132.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,076 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.49% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEU opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $43.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.63.

