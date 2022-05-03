Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,623 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.7% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,441 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,795,295,000 after buying an additional 759,577 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,361,302,000 after buying an additional 3,096,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,413,006,000 after buying an additional 197,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,703,211 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.51.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $157.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.34. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $122.25 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 153.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

