American Century Companies Inc. Has $6.04 Million Stock Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,258,412 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $6,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,947,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,867 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,398,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 320.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,822,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,730 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,486,000 after purchasing an additional 676,871 shares during the period. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UMC shares. Nomura downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.28.

NYSE:UMC opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.21. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

