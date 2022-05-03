American Century Companies Inc. Has $6.26 Million Stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 144.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,429 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.40% of PBF Energy worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBF. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 119.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,818 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 101.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,340,000 after purchasing an additional 866,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 402.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,029,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,356,000 after purchasing an additional 824,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 82.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,180,000 after purchasing an additional 624,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the third quarter worth $7,855,000. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 346,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $10,271,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,217,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,084,210.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,005,559 shares of company stock valued at $82,126,301 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PBF opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.15.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.34. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBF shares. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

PBF Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.