American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 34,652 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,652 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.27% of Green Dot worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Green Dot by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

In other news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 5,410 shares of company stock worth $149,223 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.50. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $54.90. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

